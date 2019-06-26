Now, BJP Lawmaker's Son Threatens Cop With Transfer In Uttar Pradesh

Devendra Singh Rajput's son had come to get two ambulance drivers released from the station.

The son of a BJP legislator allegedly faced off against the officer in-charge of the Soron Gate police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj today, even threatening to get him transferred if he fails to toe the line. The incident occurred hours after a similar controversy broke out over a group of people led by Akash Vijayvargiya, first-time BJP legislator and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, allegedly thrashing a civic body official in Madhya Pradesh's Indore with a cricket bat.

According to news agency ANI, BJP legislator Devendra Singh Rajput's son Jasveer allegedly created a ruckus at the Soron Gate police station after its personnel arrested two ambulance drivers for brawling in public. Jasveer and his supporters had come over to get them released.

SP Singh, the police station in-charge, confirmed the development. "I had put two people in the lock-up because they were creating a ruckus on the road. One of them called the MLA's son, after which he came and threatened to get me transferred within three days," ANI quoted him as saying.

Further information on the incident is awaited.

Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya -- a first-time BJP legislator representing the Indore-3 assembly seat -- was placed under arrest after footage of him and his supporters assaulting the civic body official was telecast across the country earlier today. The incident occurred when the BJP leader's son entered into an argument with a municipal corporation team leading an anti-encroachment drive in Ganji Compound area.

"You will be responsible for what happens next you do not leave in five minutes," Akash Vijayvargiya was heard telling them. When the officials refused to yield, he began hitting one of them with the cricket bat in the presence of police personnel and mediapersons.

The legislator, who later told reporters that he was simply "trying to sort out issues between the residents and authorities", was charged with assault and preventing public servants from performing their duties. He has been denied bail.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.