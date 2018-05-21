BJP Lawmaker's Brother Abuses Mehbooba Mufti At Rally For Kathua Rape Accused At a rally to support the Kathua rape accused, Rajinder Singh used obscene language against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The brother of a BJP lawmaker and former minister has been named in a police complaint for using abusive language against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during a rally organised in support of the men accused of raping and killing the 8-year-old girl in the state's Kathua district that triggered nationwide outrage last month.A First Information Report or FIR was filed after a video showing Rajinder Singh using abusive language against Ms Mufti during the rally organised by his brother Lal Singh on Sunday went viral.Lal Singh was forced to resign as minister a month ago for participating in a rally that defended the rape-and-murder suspects in the area. Since then, he has been holding protests in Jammu and Kathua On Sunday, Mr Singh organised a "Dogra Swabhiman" rally attended by thousands of people at Hiranagar in Kathua. Mr Singh lashed out at the police department's Crime Branch probe which has led to the arrest of eight accused including four policemen for rape, murder and destruction of evidence.He said the Crime Branch probe and media coverage of the incident has stained the image of Dogras of Jammu and demanded a CBI inquiry While Lal Singh spewed venom against Kashmiri Muslims, his brother Rajindra Singh is seen exhorting a gathering carrying national flags and abusing the Chief Minister Mufti.Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the invective against Ms Mufti and demanded action against him. "This is absolutely unacceptable language used against @MehboobaMufti & is unequivocally condemned with the request that @JmuKmrPolice file a FIR against this abusive individual" Mr Omar tweeted.The police said they have filed an FIR at the Kathua police station and action will be taken against the BJP legislator's brother.