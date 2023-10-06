BJP Launches 'BhuPay' To Attack Bhupesh Baghel Government Over Corruption

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched "BhuPay" Scanner

As a move to corner the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh over the issue of corruption, BJP on Thursday launched a QR code 'BhuPay', taking users to a website carrying information about alleged scams that took place in the state involving link of people close to power corridor.

The website claims that corruption worth several crores took place in the state which includes liquor scams, alleged irregularities in the selection of candidates in CGPSC, corruption in rice allocated for PDS, misappropriation to the tune of several crores on the pretext of Gauthans, coal scam and others.

Moreover, the online platform also claimed that an amount to the tune of around Rs 1500 crore was amassed for "Bharat Todo Yatra" (BJP termed Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as 'Bharat Todo Yatra').

Through this website, the BJP accused the state government of indulging in collecting commission in works carried out under District Mineral Foundations (DMF) and people close to the government of having links in the Mahadev betting case.

Launching the scanner, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that with the help of technology, the BJP will expose the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state in front of people.

The union minister further attacked the Congress government stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the safe rescue of 23000 Indian students from a war-hit foreign country by launching 'Operation Ganga' and contrary to it, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh ensured the flow of liquor like a river and corruption in its sale even after the pledge to ban it by taking holy 'Gangajal' on hand.

छत्तीसगढ़ को कांग्रेस ने जमकर लूटा है और भूपेश सरकार के भ्रष्टाचार का लेखा-जोखा देने व जनता को एकजुट करने के लिए हम एक वेबसाइट https://t.co/EUNGxzSyY6 लेकर आये हैं।



QR Code से Scan करें और भूपेश सरकार के भ्रष्टाचार का लेखा जोखा देखें। इस Website के अंत में भ्रष्टाचार के विरूद्ध… pic.twitter.com/FYQMlnvnXT — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 5, 2023

After BJP came to power, Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Raman Singh had achieved new heights of progress but in the last five years, the situation turned worse, claimed the Union Minister, adding that the existing situation of the state was obvious because the promise of liquor ban was made by keeping Gangajal in hand but the government ensured its home delivery.

The government failed to provide employment, he said.

The state government did not release a bonus of two years to farmers, said the union minister, adding that several promises are yet to be fulfilled.

He further alleged that 39000 children in tribal-dominated areas died due to the absence of proper healthcare facilities

Collectors have been given the task of collection, alleged Mr Thakur, adding that the state has become famous for committing corruption.

He asked CM Baghel to answer what steps are being taken to fulfill the promises made in the poll manifesto.

Massive resentment is prevailing among youths and its fallout will be visible during the coming elections, he said.

He also attacked the APP-led Delhi government in connection with the liquor scam.

He also took a dig at Congress for spreading rose petals to welcome Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and alleged that the money amassed through corruption was used in it.

It is worth mentioning that Chhattisgarh is one of the five states, going to polls later this year.

