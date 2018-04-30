BJP, Its Ally AJSU To Fight Each Other In Jharkhand Bypolls AJSU said that the BJP was like a "big brother" and it should maintain the alliance.

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT BJP may announce the name of its candidate in one or two days (File) Ranchi: The ruling alliance partners, BJP and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), are likely to face each other in one of the Jharkhand Assembly bypolls scheduled on May 28.



The AJSU on Monday announced its candidate for both the vacant assembly seats -- Party President Sudesh Mahto will fight from Silli and Lambodar Mahto from Gomia.



The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a meeting and decided to leave Silli for the AJSU and fight from the Gomia seat. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Raghubar Das and state party President Lakshman Giluwa.



The BJP sources said the party had taken its decision and may announce the name of its candidate in one or two days.



Declaring the name of the candidates, AJSU spokesperson Deosharan Bhagat said: "Our party had large followings in both seats. We have conveyed the decision to the BJP. Our both candidates will file nomination papers on May 7."



He said the BJP was like a "big brother" and it should maintain the alliance.



Both seats fell vacant after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislators Yogendra Mahto from Gomia and Amit Mahto from Silli were disqualified from their respective seats after they were awarded two years imprisonment in different cases.



