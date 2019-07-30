Bill On 'Triple Talaq' In Rajya Sabha Today, BJP Issues Whip To Lawmakers

The Triple Talaq Bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha during the BJP's previous term.

The government has listed the contentious Triple Talaq Bill, which aims to curb the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce, for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The ruling BJP, which is in a minority in the upper house, has issued a whip mandating the compulsory attendance of its lawmakers to ensure its passage.

The bill - officially known as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill-2019 - was passed by the Lok Sabha amidst a walkout by several opposition parties on July 25. As many as 302 votes were cast in its favour, and 82 against.

Although the 16th Lok Sabha had also passed the legislation, it could not make it through the upper house.

The Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government after it took oath of office for a second term in May.

Although opposition parties oppose the bill, the government maintains that it is a step towards ensuring gender equality and justice. Parties such as the Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny. Even Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United - which is a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance - has expressed its opposition to the legislation.

Many opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the DMK, repeatedly questioned the government's motive behind "rushing" the bill through parliament. K Suresh - the Congress' chief whip in the Lok Sabha - alleged that the government had been keeping it "a secret".

The government, however, claimed that the opposition was politicising the issue. "Don't look at this issue through the political lens. This is an issue of justice and humanity... an issue of women rights and empowerment... we can't abandon our Muslim sisters," said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who introduced the bill.



