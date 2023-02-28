'BJP Is Scared': Lalu Yadav's Wife On Summons In Alleged Railway Jobs Scam

"BJP is scared of Lalu Yadav in Bihar," she said. (File)

Former chief Minister of Bihar and senior RJD leader Rabri Devi today said that BJP is scared of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar and that is why central agencies are after them.

On this matter, while talking to the media she said "Won't run away. We are facing these allegations for the past 30 years. BJP is scared of Lalu Yadav in Bihar."

"PM Modi is helping everyone run away. He helped Nirav Modi run away with crores," Ms Rabri added.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court yesterday issued summons against former Union Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with alleged land-for-job-scam.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued summons to the accused persons for March 15 while taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet filed against them on Monday.

Court said,"After going through the chargesheet and the documents and material on record, prima facie shows the commission of offences under Section 120B read with Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 IPC and Sections 8, 9, 11, 12, 13 (2) read with Section 13 (1) (d) of PC Act, 1988 and substantive offences thereof.

Accordingly, cognizance is taken of the said offences."CBI had filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

Chargesheet stated that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives.

