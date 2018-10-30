BJP Holds 2019 General Election Preparatory Meeting In Uttar Pradesh

Under the Kamal Jyoti Vikaas Abhiyaan, the BJP workers will meet over 3 crore families. (File)

In a statement issued, the BJP's media co-in-charge (UP unit) Himanshu Dubey said, "In the meeting, it was decided that booth samiti abhinandan (booth committee felicitation) programme will be held from November 10 to November 15. On November 17, Kamal Sandesh Bike Rally will be held in 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state."

Mr Dubey said padyatra (walking march) will be held in all the assembly constituencies in the state from December 1 to December 15 to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth year.

Further, it was planned that the party will celebrate the next Republic Day by illuminating over 3 crore lotuses in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the Kamal Jyoti Vikaas Abhiyaan, the BJP workers will meet over 3 crore families, which have been benefited from various government schemes.

The poll preparatory meeting, which was chaired by UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, saw the participation of deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, among other office bearers of the party's UP unit.