BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi For 'Visionless' Speech In Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi kicked off poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh today.

The BJP on Monday dubbed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's address in Goa as "visionless and devoid of any commitment".

During his speech Mr Gandhi had termed demonetisation as the government's biggest scam.

"Rahul Gandhi does politics of allegations while the BJP talks of development. There was no vision or commitment in his address", Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister said.

"It was a totally sponsored programme. Wherever Rahul has gone, the Congress has failed to form a government. We will win a fourth term in MP under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Mr Mishra added.

He also hit out at Rahul Gandhi for allegedly failing to fulfil a promise made to Kaushal Shakya, a 10-year-old local boy who sells newspapers.

On April 25, 2013, when Rahul Gandhi was heading for Raja Bhoj airport in a car, the boy had approached him and urged him to buy a newspaper. He had taken the newspaper and handed Kaushal a Rs 1,000 note, but the boy returned it, saying he had no change, and he was offering the copy for free.

In May that year, the Madhya Pradesh Congress announced that it was "adopting" the boy and would provide him Rs 1,000 every month as well as a job for his father.

While the local media had, on Monday, highlighted the episode on the eve of Rahul Gandhi's visit, he made no mention of the boy.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convener Alok Agrawal also slammed Rahul Gandhi's speech at the Dusshera Maidan on Monday. He asked why the Congress had failed to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report when the UPA was in power.

