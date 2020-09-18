'BJP Government Will Be Out...': Akhilesh Yadav On Row Over Farm Bills

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticised the centre over the farm bills

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav today attacked the centre over the Agriculture-related bills passed by Lok Sabha on September 17. Mr Yadav said that the bills are "anti-farmer" and will lead to companies gaining control over farmlands.

"These bills are anti-farmer and a conspiracy against farmers. In these difficult times, farmers saved our economy but now big industrialists are eyeing farming which will render farmers like labourers," Mr Yadav said.

Further, Mr Yadav said the agriculture bills will bring farmers under the control of companies.

"If we do corporate farming in the country, it means their farms will be lost and they will not be able to farm the produce of their choice," Mr Yadav said.

On the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the issue surrounding the agriculture-related bills, Mr Yadav said, "This is the just the beginning. The day the farmers have full knowledge about the law being made, the BJP government will be out."

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the agriculture ordinances passed by the cabinet.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. These Bills will now be tabled in the upper house.

Ms Badal has said she is not playing politics but had demanded the government to bring the bills after consultation with stakeholders.