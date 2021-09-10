BJP Fields Lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal vs Mamata Banerjee For Bengal Bypoll

BJP fielded lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur bypoll.

The BJP has fielded lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur bypolls on September 30.

Priyanka Tibrewal, a legal adviser of former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, had contested the Bengal election in April-May but had lost to her Trinamool Congress rival.

Mamata Banerjee, who took charge as Chief Minister for the third time after the Trinamool Congress's mega victory in the election, needs to win the Bhabanipur bypoll to retain the top post.

She had lost to her former aide-turned-BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

Priyanka Tibrewal joined the BJP in 2014 on Babul Supriyo's insistence.