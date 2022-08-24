BJP Facing 'Clear Cut Anti-Incumbency' In Gujarat: Congress Leader

KC Venugopal called the Gujarat government "corrupt and ineffective".

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday claimed the ruling BJP in Gujarat was facing a "clear cut anti-incumbency" ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year. The chances of Congress forming the next government are "very bright" as people are fed up with the present ruling dispensation in the state, Venugopal told reporters.

He was speaking after holding a 12-hour marathon meeting with Congress leaders in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior observer for Gujarat elections Ashok Gehlot over plans and preparations for the elections.

Mr Venugopal also targeted the BJP over the recent hooch tragedy Botad and Ahmedabad and various drug smuggling cases in the state.

He called the Gujarat government "corrupt and ineffective" over its move to change the entire cabinet last year, and more recently snatch away portfolios of two senior cabinet ministers.

He said the Congress has decided on its 90-day election programme beginning Wednesday and will show that it is highly serious about the polls which it will fight unitedly and aggressively.

"We assessed and analysed that here there is a clear cut anti-incumbency. In the previous election, there was a feeling that the Congress did not do anything, and it will be a poor show for the Congress. But what happened was that we lost Gujarat by a margin of a few seats (in the 182-member Assembly)," he said.

"This year, there is more anti-incumbency in the minds of the people. We are sure that we are going to form government in Gujarat...Our chances are very bright," the senior Congress leader said.

