BJP Doing Illegal Constructions In Delhi For Last 15 Years: AAP's Atishi

Demanding action against the civic bodies for letting illegal construction take place in the capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Thursday hoped the Supreme Court will take strict action against those who allowed illegal construction in Delhi.

Stating that BJP has been ruling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the past 15 years, Atishi alleged that under their supervision, illegal construction was undertaken.

"With their corrupt practices, the BJP for the last 15 years has been doing illegal construction in various parts of Delhi. We hope that the Supreme Court will also take the strictest action against those involved in this illegal construction," she told news agency ANI.

Atishi also said that the AAP is conducting a survey in Delhi. "We want to ask the people of Delhi that do you think that BJP is doing hooliganism, violence and riots in the whole of Delhi or in the whole country. Wherever we go, people are demanding relief from this violence and instead want schools and hospitals," she said.

Through an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) survey, missed calls and poster, Atishi said, the AAP is asking people whether they think BJP is a party of "goons" and AAP is a party of educated, decent and honest people.

"Only the people of Delhi will tell who is guilty in this case, when we conduct the survey. The people of Delhi will tell who are the goons and rioters," Atishi said.

Earlier this week, Atishi had claimed that the key accused in Jahangirpuri violence - Ansar - is a "BJP leader", alleging that the BJP is responsible for the communal violence on April 16.

Violence broke out between two communities in Jahanagirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The incident left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

Following the incident, the BJP ruled North MCD had scheduled an "encroachment removal action drive against the illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area".

After the demolition drive started on Wednesday, Supreme Court ordered a "status-quo".

The demolition drive was criticized by Opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai, and CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat among others.

