'BJP Development? Coconut Breaks A Road Open!' Akhilesh Yadav Sneers

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, ally Jayant Choudhary at his side, berated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP on multiple issues today -- including their claims of development.

"The older tradition was -- hit the coconut on the road and the coconut breaks. The new tradition they have started is hit the coconut on ground and the ground must break," he told NDTV, speaking on the sidelines of a rally in Mathura attended by thousands.

The reference was to the instance of the road cracking in Bijnor during inauguration when the traditional breaking of a coconut took place.