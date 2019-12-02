BJP Deriving 'Sadistic Pleasure' From P Chidambaram's Arrest: Congress Leader

Mr Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21. (File)

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Monday said the BJP was deriving "sadistic pleasure" by keeping former Union minister P Chidambaram in jail for more than 100 days.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the plea filed by Mr Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX Media money-laundering case.

"It's been 100 days @PChidambaram_IN in jail..@BJP4India leaders..sadists..take pleasure. In the process people are losing faith in #judiciary system #ReleaseChidambaram," Mr Chodankar tweeted.

Mr Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 over alleged irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media. He was sent to Tihar jail on September 6.

Congress also slammed the BJP-led state government over the last week's acquittal of Francis Pereira in the cases pertaining to the desecration of Holy Crosses in the coastal state during 2007-17.

Congress' Goa spokesman Agnelo Fernandes told reporters that these cases remain unsolved, and demanded they be reopened. Mr Pereira was charge-sheeted in ten cases, of which he was discharged by a local court in nine cases and acquitted in another after trial last week.