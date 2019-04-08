BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing In Uttarakhand

Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari is a star campaigner for BJP.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's helicopter made an emergency landing in Uttarakhand on Monday because of a storm and heavy rain. The actor-turned-politician is a star campaigner for BJP for the Lok Sabha elections that begin on Thursday.

According to officials, the helicopter took off from Haldwani at around 2:30 pm for Dehradun. But due to strong winds, rain and storm it had to land immediately.

Even after landing, the rotor blades could not be stopped due to the powerful gusts of wind, and the pilot asked the passengers to exit the aircraft quickly.

