BJP Declares 3 More Candidates In Madhya Pradesh, Drops 2 Lawmakers

BJP is yet to announce candidate from Indore, where the incumbent MP is Sumitra Mahajan.

The BJP on Friday declared candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, dropping two sitting MPs, while suspense remains on the fate of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

So far, the party has announced candidates for 18 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

It has yet to announce candidate from Indore, where the incumbent MP is Sumitra Mahajan.

On Friday, the party dropped sitting MPs Bodh Singh Bhagat (Balaghat) and Subhash Patel (Khargone). It nominated Dhal Singh Bisen from Balaghat and Gajendra Patel from Khargone.

However, it retained sitting MP Rodmal Nagar from Rajgarh, the home turf of Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh.

In its first list announced on March 23, the party had announced candidates for 15 seats in the Congress-ruled state.

In the first list, the BJP had dropped five sitting MPs.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.