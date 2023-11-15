BJP Complains Against Madhya Pradesh Bureaucrat For Prohibiting Vehicle Movement Ahead Of Polls

Madhya Pradesh is set to go to polls on November 17.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Wednesday filed a complaint with the state election commission against Bhind district collector for prohibiting the movement of vehicles in the district on polling day.

The BJP delegation reached the office of election commission in the state capital under the leadership of Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

After the complaint, Vaishnaw told the reporters, "An election officer has prohibited the movement of all vehicles in his district in the state and this is not according to the direction of the Election Commission. Therefore, we have lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Officer (CEO) and requested him to impose restrictions on any movement according to the guidelines of the Election Commission. The Chief Election Officer has agreed with us and we hope that he will issue his instructions soon."

Notably, in view of the upcoming state assembly polls which is scheduled to be held this week, Bhind collector Sanjeev Shrivastava on Tuesday issued an order to prohibit the movement of all vehicles, including two wheelers (bike and scooty) from 7 am to 7 pm within the border of the district on polling day, November 17.

The state is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

