BJP Chief Slams Congress Leaders Over Remarks On Scrapping Article 370

BJP chief JP Nadda today hit out at senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath over their recent statements on scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the coronavirus situation, respectively.

The BJP president accused the two leaders of creating confusion in the minds of people.

Addressing a day-long meeting of Madhya Pradesh BJP's executive committee virtually from New Delhi, he said that these (Congress) leaders forget that they are actually speaking out against the country.

Referring to Mr Singh's recent statement made in a Clubhouse chat, in which he purportedly heard saying that the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K was "extremely sad" and the Congress party "would certainly have to have a relook on this issue", Mr Nadda said, "You have seen what kind of excellent views he has on the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A."

"The things that they and their prime ministers were unable to do, the determination of our prime minister (Narendra Modi) and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah's strategy decimated Article 370 and 35A and made Kashmir an inseparable part of the country," he said.

A meeting is also being held on the Kashmir issue with the PM to discuss ways for taking Kashmir forward, he said.

"They should understand that Kashmir today is free from Article 370 and 35 A. But (Digvijay) Singh is pained by it and therefore, indulges in different discussions in the Clubhouse on the issue," Mr Nadda said.

Similarly, (Kamal) Nath, while criticising the BJP and the prime minister, said that India is not great, but infamous in the world, Mr Nadda said on the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief's recent statement over the government's handling of the COVID-19 situation.

"What kind of words he is using. See his mentality. If you want to criticize the BJP, do it, but why are you defaming the great country in the process," he said.

"Their main aim is to create confusion in the minds of the people and it is their habit," Mr Nadda alleged.

Referring to the former Congress government in MP that collapsed in March 2020 after 15 months of rule, he said it came to power after three five-year terms of the BJP government in the state, and added that everybody had seen how it functioned.