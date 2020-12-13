BJP Chief JP Nadda Tests Positive For Coronavirus

JP Nadda announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus

BJP president JP Nadda announced today that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has isolated himself at home. Mr Nadda shared the news on his Twitter account today.

Mr Nadda, 60, said that he got the test done after he experienced some initial symptoms and added that his health is fine.

In his tweet in Hindi, he asked everyone who has come in contact with him in the past few days to get tested.

"My condition is alright and I am following all instructions after going for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who got in touch with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and undergo test," he said.

The BJP chief had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

A number of people wished the senior BJP leader a speedy recovery on Twitter including Union Minister Smriti Irani who tweeted, "Get well soon sir."

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: "Wishing you a very speedy recovery Mananeeya Adhyaksh JP Nadda ji. Get well soon! Maharashtra awaits to welcome you soon."

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted, wishing for Mr Nadda's speedy recovery.

Several politicians have contracted the virus that has affected close to a crore people in India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive and was later cured of COVID-19. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also tested positive for the virus and was hospitalised for a while.

Manipur Chief Minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh had tested positive for the deadly virus last month.

Other ministers who had tested positive include Nitin Gadkari, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ayush Minister Shirpad Naik, junior agriculture minister Kailash Choudhary, junior minister for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan among others. A number of MLAs and MPs across the country have also tested positive.

India reported a daily jump of 30,254 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally to 98.57 lakhs, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The country has a total of 98,57,029 infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but the daily tally has been slowly dropping since hitting a peak in September.