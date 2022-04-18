Centre Has Approved 10 Railway Projects For Karnataka: BJP Chief

BJP Chief JP Nadda In Karnataka: JP Nadda spoke about export-import industry of Karnataka.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, on Sunday said that the central government has approved 10 railway projects in Karnataka and the work will begin soon.

Addressing a state executive meeting here at Hosapete, the BJP chief said, "Modi government has approved 10 railway projects in Karnataka and provided financial assistance for them. Soon 10 new railway lines will start working here."

Mr Nadda said Congress has been exploiting people for years and compromising their dignity but through its initiatives, the Modi government has given a dignified life to over 40 lakh families.

"Under Swachh Bharat Mission, over 46.31 lakh toilets were constructed in the state, which has given a dignified life to these many women," he said.

He also raised the issue of farmers and spoke about the policies and programmes under the PM Modi government. He said that the Karnataka government has done the work of topping up the initiatives of the central government.

"Since independence, there were many who became architects of the farmers, leaders of the farmers. But no one has worked for them as much as BJP and Modi government have done. Over 12 core farmers in the country are linked to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. In the state here, 58 lakh farmers have benefited with Rs 6,000 per year from the central government. The Karnataka government has done a topping on it by giving them Rs 4,000 from the state government."

He further said the Ayushman Bharat initiative provides health covers of Rs 5 lakh to the people below the income group. Nobody but the Modi government made this distant dream come true. The Bommai government implemented the same in the state." He added, "A total of Rs 23,000 crores has been spent on the health of poor people in the country."

He said, "The number of women suffering from lung disease has reduced due to the Ujjwala Yojana of the Modi government. Over 2.6 crore houses were without electricity. They benefited under Modi government. Under PM Awas yojana 1.76 crore houses in the country and over 7 lakh houses in Karnataka were constructed."

He further said that two international forums have praised Modi saying that we must learn from him who ensured two times meals for every individual, during the pandemic. Over 80 crore people have been provided with two meals a day since March 2020. The figures here, in Karnataka, stand at 4.1 crores.

Mr Nadda spoke about the export-import industry of the state and said that the state stands second in spices export, with the export of worth over 4 billion US dollars. It has a coffee export of over one billion US dollars. The state is also the second-largest producer of Cashew nuts."

BJP chief said that he was grateful to visit the land of cultural heritage and traditions. "This is the land of art and spiritual gurus. I bow to Maa Bhuvaneshwari and take her blessings. I will visit Hampi tomorrow."

He said, "Karnataka has been a religious land, today it has become the biggest IT Hub. I have full faith in Karnataka BJP and am satisfied with the performance of the party in the state."

BJP chief added that the party works for the uplift of the poor, deprived, exploited, and oppressed with a motive to bring change in their life.

"We are dedicated and committed to it, I believe the party will take the mission repeat with the mantra of 'Nation first, party second and self last' in upcoming assembly polls and march forward," he said.