BJP Attempted To 'Steal' Government In Jharkhand, Alleges Rahul Gandhi

He was addressing a gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Godda district

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to "steal" the government in Jharkhand and asserted that the Congress intervened to safeguard the people's mandate.

Addressing a gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Godda district, Mr Gandhi highlighted the role of the Congress in protecting the JMM-led coalition government, emphasising their commitment to opposing the BJP's ideology.

He reached Deoghar later in the day and offered prayers at the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham besides addressing another rally.

The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered the state from West Bengal through Pakur district on Friday afternoon.

After a night's halt at Littipara in Pakur, the yatra resumed from Sarkanda Chowk in Godda district on Saturday morning, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha told news agency PTI.

The yatra will then proceed to Dhanbad where the participants will camp for the night. The halt has been planned at Halkata in Tundi block of Dhanbad, Sinha said.

The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.

In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)