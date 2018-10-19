BJP Allies Differ On Manohar Parrikar Continuing As Goa Chief Minister

BJP is looking for Manohar Parrikar's successor, Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said.

Manohar Parrikar will continue as the Goa chief minister, Sudin Dhavalikar, leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a BJP ally in the coastal state, said Thursday after a meeting in Delhi.

However, another ally, Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) who also met Amit Shah separately, claimed that BJP was "looking for Parrikar's successor".

Mr Parrikar returned to Goa on October 14 after being treated for pancreatic cancer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for about a month. Meanwhile Amit Shah had called Mr Dhavalikar and Mr Sardesai for separate meetings.

On his return to Goa, Mr Dhavalikar said it was decided at the meeting that "the chief minister will continue in the chair. He (Parrikar) will rule till he is there".

It was also decided at the meeting that Mr Parrikar will give some additional portfolios to other members of the cabinet, he said.

Mr Dhavalikar, the state PWD minister, told the BJP leaders that they should "give credit" to the alliance partners, which would help BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Goa, he told reporters.