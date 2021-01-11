Maharashtra Becomes Eighth State To Confirm Bird Flu, 800 Chickens Dead

In Haryana, over 4 lakh birds have died in the last few days.

Maharashtra has become the eighth state to confirm bird flu amid nationwide efforts to contain the spread.

"Parbhani is the epicenter. About 800 poultry birds - all hens - died in the last two days. Their samples were given for testing. And now it is confirmed that the reason is bird flu," Deepak Madhukar Muglikar, District Collector, told NDTV. Parbhani is about 500 km from Maharashtra capital Mumbai.

"It has been confirmed in Murumba village. There are about eight poultry farms and 8,000 birds. We have give orders of culling those poultry birds," he added.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting this evening to review the bird flu situation.

Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat are the other states that have confirmed Avian Influenza.

Last week, the government clarified that the disease is "zoonotic" but infection in humans has not been reported in India, according to the government.

India reported the first outbreak of Avian Influenza in 2006. Bird flu viruses have been circulating worldwide for centuries with four known major outbreaks recorded in the last century, the centre said in a statement.