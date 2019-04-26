Biplab Deb's Wife Posts On Facebook To Deny Domestic Violence 'Rumours'

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's wife Niti Deb rubbished "rumours" of domestic violence

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's wife Niti Deb took to Facebook today to rubbish what she called "rumours" after reports by a section of the media that she had accused him of domestic violence.

"Rumours have no mouth, only dirty, filthy and sick minds generate (rumours) for cheap publicity and mileage," Niti Deb said in her post, alleging that money was paid to those who spread the "rumours to gain political advantage against influential people".

What Niti Deb said were "fake rumours" suggested that she had accused Biplab Deb of harassing her and had filed for divorce. She strongly refuted it.

"If all of you really love me and have faith in me then kindly teach a lesson to these people by boycotting (them) and not bothering about their existence. I'm boudi (sister-in-law), daughter-in-law, mother, sister and wife of someone who belongs to our state. They didn't just try to tarnish my image but disrespected the love, affection and respect given to me by people of Tripura," she said.

In another post, she followed up her rant with: "My love is unconditional and pure. No need to give explanation about it to anyone." NDTV can't verify that this is an authentic Facebook account of Niti Deb.

Biplab Deb took over as Tripura Chief Minister last year after the BJP ended three decades of Left rule. He is known to shoot his mouth off and so, has been entangled in many controversies over the past year.

