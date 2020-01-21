"Not Surprising", Says Kiran Shaw On IMF Prediction Of India Slowdown

The government needs to focus on investment and exports, Kiran Shaw said.

Biocon chief Kiran Shaw today said the International Monetary Fund's markdown of India's growth story is not surprising and the government needs to focus on investment and exports to put the flagging economy back on track. There is a need to bridge the trust deficit to bring back investment, she added.

"We need to create that environment where people feel that this is a good destination for investment. So far, I don't think that India is being viewed that way under the current context because there is a lot of aggression in terms of tax," the Biocon chief told NDTV today.

The International Monetary Fund has slashed India's growth forecast to 4.8 per cent, a cut of 1.3 per cent in just three months. In its World Economic Outlook released in Davos, Switzerland, the IMF has said ''a more subdued growth forecast for India accounts for the lion's share of the downward revisions.''

Yesterday, Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the IMF said the slowdown in India will have an effect on the global growth story and it has pushed down the global forecast by "0.1 per cent".

Ms Shaw said the IMF's conclusion is not surprising, since the growth figures have been declining sharply over the last several quarters.

"We are seeing a clear decline in agriculture and in industry. The only sector that is showing some stability is services and even that is lower than expected," she said, adding that the government needs to take urgent measures to "quickly revive the engine".