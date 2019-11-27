Bill To Merge Daman And Diu, Dadra And Nagar Haveli Passed In Lok Sabha

The Bill was passed by voice vote with the government asserting that the merger will fast-track development of the two union territories.

All India | | Updated: November 27, 2019 23:54 IST
Daman And Diu and Dadra And Nagar Haveli will be merged into one, Lok Sabha passes bill


New Delhi: 

A Bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill was passed by voice vote with the government asserting that the merger will fast-track development of the two union territories.



