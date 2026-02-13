Bill Gates, Tony Blair, And Sundar Pichai Among Key Attendees At India AI Summit

India's first-ever Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit is scheduled in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, bringing together global leaders, innovators and policymakers.

The event, the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South, will be anchored on three ‘Sutras' - a Sanskrit term that means guiding principles - People, Planet and Progress, the government said in a statement.

The India AI Summit will see a host of global leaders, from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Google and Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang is also confirmed to attend.

India AI Summit: Key Attendees

The summit will see tech heavyweights such as Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Ericsson CTO Erik Ekudden and Cloudflare boss Matthew Prince attend.

Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, HCL Tech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal have confirmed their presence as well.

Apart from these personalities, prominent AI researchers such as ex-Meta Chief Scientist and AMI Labs founder Yann LeCun and Yoshua Bengio, widely regarded as one of the godfathers of AI, will also be at the summit. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is also among the invitees.

The guest list highlights how the focus of the summit is not just on industry leadership but on foundational AI research as well.

About The India AI Summit

The four-day event builds on the momentum of top international fora like the AI Seoul Summit, the Global AI Summit on Africa, the UK AI Safety Summit and the France AI Action Summit. It is expected to strengthen existing multilateral initiatives, amplify the voices of the Global South and help move towards a future where AI drives inclusive growth. The summit will advance new priorities, cooperative frameworks and deliverables that showcase the tangible progress in global AI cooperation.

A research symposium will also take place on February 18, to serve as a bridge between research, practice and policy. The event will examine how AI is shaping societies, institutions and economies. Over 250 submissions for the symposium have been received from India and abroad.