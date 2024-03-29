Bill Gates Asks PM Modi What He Does To Relax. He Says 'Happens On Autopilot'

The Prime Minister said that his commitment to his mission keeps him going (File)

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi one of the "most hard-working leaders" in the world, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates asked the Prime Minister what he does to relax, to which PM Modi replied, saying that relaxation remains for him in "autopilot mode."

"I feel a sense of relaxation that comes naturally to me. I find my inner peace through a spiritual practice instilled in me by my teachers, which energises me greatly," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that his commitment to his mission keeps him going.

"This energy doesn't come from physical strength, but from my dedication and my emotional connection to the mission at hand. My commitment to my mission keeps me going. My body is now trained to what I do. For example, I can work late into the night and wake up early morning. I don't have to make an extra effort to relax, it happens on autopilot," PM Modi said.

Recalling his days in the Himalayas, PM Modi said that he used to follow the tradition of bathing in the "Brahma Muhurat."

"In the Himalayas, I followed the tradition of bathing in the Brahma Muhurat which is between 3:20 am and 3:40 am. These things have conditioned my body over time. I don't need conventional methods to relax but this also means I lack engagement another activities outside my work " PM Modi told Gates.

In an interaction with Bill Gates, Prime Minister Modi talked about India's culture of recycling waste and said the half-jacket he was wearing was made of recycled material with a speciality that it had been made using spare cloth pieces at tailors' shops and also using recycled plastic bottles.

"Recycling and Reusing are inherent to our nature. This jacket is made from recycled material. Even this has specialty. There are waste cloth pieces at tailor's shop, all this waste material has been collected. It has been made of old clothes and thirty to forty percent waste plastic bottles have been used and all this has been recycled to make the cloth (for the jacket)," PM Modi said.

In a 45-minute interaction, PM Modi and Gates spoke to each other on several topics including Artificial Intelligence, technology, Statue of Unity and more.

