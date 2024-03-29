Darjeeling Tea, Terracotta Murti: What PM Modi Gifted To Bill Gates

The meeting between the two took place at PM Modi's residence on Friday.

Following an extensive discussion on topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI), UPI payments, technology, to COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Microsoft co-founder and CEO Bill Gates with a 'Vocal for Local' gifts during their meeting on Friday.

PM Modi gifted him a 'Vocal for Local' gift hamper that contained pearls and terracotta statues- a miniature work of art representing India's vibrant culture from Tamil Nadu, Pashmina shawl and saffron from Kashmir, as well as Darjeeling tea and Nilgiri tea.

"In Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu they cultivate pearls. It is also known as the Pearl City. The local fishermen have done remarkable work in this field. During my visit, I decided I would show this to you and bring some for you,' PM Modi said while gifting pearls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further gifted terracotta statues- a miniature work of art representing India's vibrant culture from Tamil Nadu to Gates and said that "terracotta is an ancient Indian tradition holds a special place in Tamil Nadu. It is widely celebrated gracing both temples and homes."

Meanwhile, Pashmina artistry thrives in Kashmir alongside the cultivation of saffron both contributing to the region's global exports.

"Currently, I am championing the 'Vocal for Local' movement along with the 'One District, One Product' initiative to promote local specialties. When I travel abroad and present these district-specific items, the local people feel a sense of pride," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi presented Bill Gates with the 'Vocal for Local' gifts in exchange for nutrition books gifted by Microsoft's CEO.

In a freewheeling conversation with Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted important measures that should be taken while using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the contemporary technological world, and said that the world should establish some do's and don'ts for using this technology.

Bill Gates also acknowledged the challenges that AI presents and said that the technology was also a huge opportunity.

