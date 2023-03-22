On Day 5 Of Crackdown, Cops Find Bike On Which Amritpal Singh Fled

Amritpal Singh was seen on CCTV footage after his escape.

The motorcycle on which Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh fled on Saturday has been found by the Punjab Police, sources said, as the massive manhunt for the self-styled preacher entered Day 5.

The Bajaj Platina bike was found abandoned near a canal in the Darapur area of Jalandhar, which is 45 km away from Jalandhar city, police sources said.

The police on Tuesday arrested four people for allegedly helping Singh escape and released seven photographs of the Khalistan supporter, including some in which he is not wearing a turban, to seek public help in catching the fugitive.

Singh managed to give police a slip after changing his vehicle on Saturday when police had launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

He was initially in his Mercedes vehicle, but later switched to a Brezza SUV during the police action.

In a new photo that appeared on social media, Amritpal Singh could be seen riding pillion on a bike wearing a pink turban and black goggles, suggesting that he tried to change his appearance to get away from the eyes of police. CCTV footage also showed him on the bike.

Another CCTV clip of the Jalandhar toll plaza, which appeared on social media on Tuesday, showed Amritpal Singh escaping in the SUV.