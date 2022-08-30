Video: Bulldozer At UP Home As Daughter-In-Law Denied Entry

Bijnor: Visuals from outside the house showed a police team with a bulldozer.

Bulldozers have been controversially used in Uttar Pradesh against violence accused but for the first time, the police used them to help a woman who was thrown out by her husband allegedly over dowry.

The incident occurred in Bijnor district after the Allahabad High Court ordered the city police to help the woman get back into her husband's house.

Visuals from outside the house showed a police team informing the husband's family about the court order and warning them that not complying with the order could lead to action.

"Koi fayda nahi (no point). We request you amma, please open the door. This is the high court's order," an officer is heard saying on the loud speaker.

A bulldozer was also seen as the cops spoke to the family members.

The police team helped the woman get back into her in-laws' house and the situation is normal now, the police said in a statement.

Asked about the use of the bulldozer, the police said they used force as the family had refused to let the woman in earlier.