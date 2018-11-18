Bihar's Darbhanga To Witness First Ever Air Show By Forces

An official said the objective of the show is to create awareness among people about Air Force (File)

In a first, the Indian Air Force will be holding an air show at Darbhanga Air Force Station in Bihar on November 20, showcasing its skill and attracting youths to join the prestigious force, IAF officials said.

IAF's four Dhruv helicopters will form a part of 'Sarang' helicopter aerobatic team, they said, adding the three-day rehearsal for the air show began Saturday.

"It is for the first time that the IAF will be hosting an air show in Bihar. The rehearsal will be carried out by the Sarang team between November 17 to 19, while its final will be held on November 20," Wing Commander Rajeev Ranjan told PTI.

He said there was no difference between the rehearsal and the final show.

"We follow the same protocol, manual, profile during the rehearsal as we do in the final show. Even commentary is being done every day during rehearsal," Wing Commander Ranjan said.

Asked about the purpose of the air show, the Wing Commander said, "The basic objective is to create awareness among the people about the Air Force".

"During such shows, we entertain people and showcase our skills, especially the aerobatic skills. We show people how skilled our pilots are. We also try to motivate people, especially youths, to join the Air Force," he said.

Though five Dhruv helicopters have reached the Air Force Station, only four will take part in the show. One helicopter will be kept on stand by, Wing Commander Ranjan said, adding 1,200 free passes have been given to people for the event.