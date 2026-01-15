Bihar Woman, Her 3 Kids Found Dead 5 Days After They Went Missing

Police on Thursday recovered the bodies of a woman and her three children, five days after they went missing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said.

They have been identified as Mamta Kumari (22), wife of Krishna Mohan Kumar, a resident of Bakhri Sipahpur, her sons Aditya Kumar (6), Ankush Kumar (4) and daughter Kriti Kumari (2).

Krishna, an auto-rickshaw driver, alleged that his wife and children were kidnapped and murdered. The bodies were found near Chandwara bridge within Ahiyapur police station area.

Talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, Kantesh Kumar Mishra said, "Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her three children on Thursday. They have been sent for the post-mortem examination. As told by their family members, they were missing since January 10." Mishra added that Krishna had lodged a missing complaint about his wife and three children on January 12.

In his complaint Krishna claimed that he left for work in the morning on January 10. When he returned around 6 pm, his mother informed him that Mamta had gone shopping at Zero Mile with their three children, but hadn't returned, Mishra said.

"The family also claimed that they received threatening calls from two unknown mobile numbers around 3 am on January 12 in which the callers claimed that Mamta and her children had been abducted", the SSP said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter, the SSP said, adding that the exact cause of death can only be known after the autopsy report comes.

