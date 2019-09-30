27 Dead As Rain Batters Bihar, Patna Schools Closed Till Tuesday

Bihar Rain: 19 teams of NDRF have been deployed in affected areas of Bihar.

27 people have died in Bihar after incessant rain in the state left many parts, including capital Patna, flooded. The weather office has warned of more rain in the 24 districts in state in the next 24 hours. Schools in Patna are closed till Tuesday.

Among the worst-affected districts is Patna, which has been brought to a standstill after many areas submerged in water that rose up to the chest. Residents in inundated areas were taken out in rescue boats. Municipal cranes normally used for moving earth were also used to rescue people. Many residents were stranded in their homes without electricity and water supply.

"Even the weather department seems clueless, making different predictions at different points of time," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters on Sunday.

19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in affected areas of Bihar.

