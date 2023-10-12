Mother, 8-Year-Old Daughter From Assam Killed In Bihar Train Accident

North East Express train derailed in Bihar on Wednesday

A mother and her eight-year-old daughter from Assam were among four killed in the Bihar train accident on Wednesday. They have been identified as Usha Bhandari, 33, and Aakriti.

They were the residents of Sadiya in Assam's Tinsukia district.

"We learned about the sad news at around 6 am today. Our brother-in-law Deepak Bhandari was also traveling with them and is currently under treatment," the victim's sister said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his "deepest condolences".

Four people were killed and around 30 others injured after the North East Express train derailed in Bihar on Wednesday. The incident took place close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar around 9:35 pm. The train, which started from Anand Vihar Terminus in Delhi, was on its way to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

Meanwhile, the stranded passengers of the derailed Northeast Express train are being brought to Guwahati in Assam in a special relief train.

A special train carrying over 1,000 passengers left Danapur railway station in Bihar at 5 am and is expected to reach the Kamakhya railway station by 11 pm on Thursday. As many as 540 passengers traveling are from Assam.

