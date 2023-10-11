4 Dead After North East Express Train Derails In Bihar, Rescue Teams At Site

North East Express train was coming from Delhi and was on its way to Kamakhya in Assam

At least four people were killed and several injured after the North East Express train derailed in Bihar on Wednesday. An official said that the incident took place close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar around 9.35 pm. The train, which started from Anand Vihar Terminus in Delhi, was on its way to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey spoke to NDTV about the incident and said that the teams of the national and state disaster response forces have reached the incident site.

He also said that the injured people will be taken to AIIMS, Patna.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that he has spoken to the Disaster Management Department, Health Department, and the district officials of Buxar and Bhojpur to speed up the relief and rescue work.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office also said that they are "closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment" of the train in Raghunathpur.

They added that they are in touch with the district authorities in Buxar and other agencies.

Helpline numbers -- Patna: 9771449971, Danapur: 8905697493, Commercial Control: 7759070004, Ara: 8306182542, New Delhi -01123341074, 9717631960, Anand Vihar Terminal - 9717632791, Commercial Control Delhi Division - 9717633779