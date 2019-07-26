Bihar To Seek Financial Help From Centre For Flood Damage: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar says government is in process of transferring Rs 6,000 to affected families.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said his government will send a memorandum to the Centre seeking financial assistance following an assessment of the damage caused by floods in the state.

Mr Kumar, while replying to a question by RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui in the assembly, said the government was in the process of transferring Rs 6,000 as "gratuitous relief" to the bank accounts of the flood-affected families.

"Currently, we are carrying out relief and rescue work from our own resources. The assessment of the damage caused by the floods is also being done. A memorandum will be sent to the central government,

following which a team will visit the state to take stock of the situation. The Centre will provide assistance as it deems fit," he said.

At least 123 people died and more than 82 lakh have been affected by the floods over the past two weeks in 13 districts of Bihar, according to the Disaster Management Department.

"The government is paying Rs 6,000 as gratuitous relief to the flood-affected families. The money will be directly transferred to their bank accounts," he said.

Referring to the 2017 flash floods, Mr Kumar said a relief of the same amount was then paid to 38 lakh families. "Flood victims have the first right over the state's resources," he added.

