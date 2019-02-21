No Slippers, No Entry For Bihar Students Appearing For Class 10 Exams

Over 16 lakh students will be appearing for Bihar board examinations at across 1,400 centres this year.

In an unusual step to curb cheating in board examinations, the Bihar government today issued an order making it mandatory for students appearing for the Class 10 exams to wear slippers.

Students wearing shoes and socks will not be allowed to enter the examination centres, the Bihar School Examination Board said in an official notification.

Over 16 lakh students will be appearing for the board examinations at across 1,400 centres this year.

Among other measures taken in an attempt to curb rampant cheating, the board also banned the use of erasers and blades, according to new agency IANS. Also, prohibitory orders will be imposed, banning gathering of more than five people in the 200 metre area of every exam centre. Security forces will also be deployed to prevent cheating.

"We have installed CCTV cameras and ordering videography and live webcasting of examination centres," said an official.

Also, for the first time, the details of every student, including roll number and names, will be printed on the answer sheets.

These harsh measures by the government come a year after over 1,000 students in Bihar were expelled for cheating.