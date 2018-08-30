Lalu Yadav Surrenders In Ranchi After Court Refuses To Extend Parole

Lalu Yadav was ordered by the Jharkhand High Court to surrender by August 30

Lalu Yadav surrendered in court today after his request for extension of parole was rejected last week. The former Bihar chief minister had been out on bail since May. "I am following the court's order. I am unwell but I have faith in the high court verdict," said the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief.

Doctors from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute will check his health and inform the court about his condition, said Prabhat Kumar, the RJD chief's lawyer.

Mr Yadav was jailed in December after being convicted in a multi-million-rupee scam involving the embezzlement of government funds in Bihar meant for cattle fodder in the 1990s when he was chief minister of undivided Bihar.

The 70-year-old, who was in hospital for treatment, had asked for a three-month parole extension but it was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court. He has been told to return to jail by August 30.

The high court asked him to surrender by August 30 and directed the state government to provide medical care whenever needed.

Appearing for Mr Prasad, senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi requested an extension of provisional bail for three months for the treatment of anal abscess, kidney stone and enlarged prostate glands.

The request was opposed by the CBI, which said Mr Yadav has already taken about three months of parole for his treatment.

He was released on six weeks' provisional bail in May by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment.

He was restrained from taking part in any public function, political activity or media interaction during the period.