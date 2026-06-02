Bihar Law Aspirant, 17, Found Hanging In Hostel. Probe Underway

A 17-year-old law entrance aspirant from Bihar's Samastipur district was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a hostel room in Patna's Secretariat Colony area on Tuesday, prompting a police investigation.

The deceased had been living at the Radhe Krishna Hostel under the jurisdiction of the Patrakar Nagar Police Station since 2024 while preparing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

According to hostel warden Abha Singh, the girl student had dinner as usual on Monday night before retiring to her room.

Nothing in her behaviour suggested that she might take such an extreme step.

The warden described her as a quiet and reserved student who had recently returned to Patna after spending some time at her native village following the completion of a study module.

During the preliminary investigation, police learned that shortly before the incident, she had an emotional phone conversation with a friend.

According to an official, she was crying during the call, and the friend attempted to comfort her, urging her not to take any harmful steps and suggesting that she return home to stay with her parents.

The student allegedly responded that even her parents were not speaking to her.

Fellow hostel residents also reportedly told investigators that she had appeared distressed over the past several days, raising questions about the emotional challenges she may have been facing.

Police reached the hostel immediately after receiving information about the incident on Tuesday morning and have launched a detailed investigation.

“We have reached the hostel immediately upon receiving the information about the incident. We have not found any suicide note in the room. Her mobile phone was seized for detailed analysis. A forensic team has been called in to examine the scene and collect evidence,” said the SHO of the Patrakar Nagar police station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and family members have been informed.

“The exact cause and circumstances of the death will become clearer after the forensic analysis and post-mortem report are completed,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)