On Camera, "Empty" Syringe Used To Vaccinate Man in Bihar

The incident took place at a vaccination centre in Chhapra district.

A man in Bihar was injected with an "empty" syringe by a nurse at a Covid vaccination centre in the state. The incident came to light after a video of the incident in Chhapra was widely shared on social media.

The nurse has reportedly been removed from duty.

The video - which was shot on a mobile phone - shows the nurse taking out a new syringe and straightaway inoculating the man without the vaccine.

The man who was administered the "empty" syringe said he realised hours later when he was alerted by a friend who shot the video.

"I realised about the mistake from the nurse only after my friend alerted me after watching the video," he told NDTV.

On whether he took another jab, the man refused saying that he has started having headaches after he was injected with the empty syringe.

His friend, who shot the video, said, "I made the video just for fun, to record his reaction while being administered the jab. While checking the video in the evening, we realised that the nurse just removed the plastic cover over the syringe and put it on my friend".

He added that they informed officials at the vaccination site and were assured that the issue will be looked into.

Bihar has administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group, according to the Health Ministry.