3-Year-Old Falls In 110-Feet Borewell In Bihar, Rescue Operations On

Efforts are on to rescue a three-year-old girl who fell into a 110-feet deep borewell on Tuesday afternoon in Bihar's Munger district. Sanno, who came to visit her grandfather Umesh Nandan's home in Murgiachak area, was playing outside the house where the borewell was being dug. A disaster response team is carrying out the operation to rescue the girl by digging a parallel hole, say reports.

Sanno fell around 4 pm and could be heard crying by the rescuers, said an official. Oxygen supply, CCTV cable has been pushed inside the borewell by the disaster response team.

"We've provided her oxygen and made all arrangements for her safety. We've placed rods to ensure that she doesn't fall further down. It might take another four hours to rescue her," State Disaster Response Fund Sanjeev Kumar told news agency ANI.

Light facilities have also been arranged in the borewell to monitor the condition of the girl.

Many senior state officials including Mayor Ruma Raj, have visited the site since yesterday and provided all the support to rescue the girl. Sub-divisional officer Khagesh Chandra Jha, Assistant Superintendent of Police Harishankar Kumar, Block divisional officer Pankaj Kumar and a team of two police stations are at the site to assist in the rescue efforts.



In December last year, another three-year-old girl was rescued by the Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force team in Angul district after she fell into an uncovered borewell. Radha had accidentally fallen into a borewell pit of about 50 metres in Gulasar village of Jamunali Gram Panchayat. She too had fallen in the open pit while playing. She was rescued with the efforts of villagers and disaster response team.