4 Minors Tied, Beaten And Paraded Over Theft Of 25 Kg Peas In Bihar

Four children were tied with ropes, beaten and paraded through a village in Bihar's Munger after being accused of stealing 25 kg of peas. The incident, which occurred on Saturday in Munger's Jhowabahiyar village, has sparked outrage after a 20-second video of the event went viral on social media.

The video shows the minors, visibly distressed and in tears, with their hands bound as they were led through the village.

One child confessed to the theft and implicated three others, leading to their public humiliation. No family members or villagers intervened during the punishment, which saw the children beaten before being paraded.

Some local shopkeepers and residents reportedly confronted the minors about other thefts during the ordeal. Some locals said that it was meant to deter further theft.

Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood confirmed that authorities have received the video and are investigating the case.