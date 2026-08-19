Bihar Man Who Killed Wife For Not Getting Buffalo In Dowry Gets Life In Jail

Reena Devi would have never thought that a demand for a buffalo and a motorcycle would end with her being killed by her own husband.

The Bihar woman was allegedly murdered in 2020 over a dowry dispute, with investigators saying the accused tried to cover up the crime by burning her body, cutting it into three pieces and disposing of the remains in separate sacks.

Six years later, a court in West Champaran district sentenced the husband to life imprisonment, while also ensuring financial support for the couple's two minor children, who have now lost both parents.

According to the prosecution, Reena Devi was allegedly murdered by her husband, Subhash Yadav. Following a complaint filed by Reena's mother, Manju Devi, Dhanaha police registered a case on July 30, 2020.

Police filed charges under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, destruction of evidence and assault-related offences.

Additional Public Prosecutor Mannu Rao told the court that disputes between the couple centred on the demand for a motorcycle and a buffalo as dowry.

During the trial, the prosecution relied on witness testimonies and evidence collected during the investigation. According to the prosecutor, all witnesses supported the prosecution's case.

Based on the evidence and witness statements, the court found Subhash Yadav guilty of murdering his wife.

Court Awards Life Imprisonment

On Tuesday, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Manvendra Mishra in Bagaha city convicted Subhash Yadav of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the IPC.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In case of non-payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

Apart from the murder charge, the court convicted him under Section 201 of the IPC for destruction of evidence and awarded seven years' imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000. Failure to pay the fine will attract an additional six months of imprisonment.

While delivering the sentence, the court also took note of the situation of the couple's two minor children.

With their mother dead and their father sentenced to spend life in prison, the children have been left without parental care.

To support their upbringing, the court directed the Bihar government to provide Rs 4,000 each per month to both children.

(With inputs from Bindeshwar Kumar)