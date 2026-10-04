Russia Pounds Ukraine With Drone Strikes As German Chancellor Visits Kyiv

Russia on Sunday continued its assault on Ukraine with drones and missiles as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit to show support from Europe and announced a 1.3-billion euros package, as air raid sirens continued to blare across the city all morning.

In its latest attack on the Ukrainian capital, Russia struck another major bridge in Kyiv - a recent tactic to disrupt daily life, cut transport links, and "pressure residents to leave" before a punishing winter sets in.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said one person was killed in Sunday's attacks, while six others were injured, as he posted a video of the destruction that Russia has unleashed on his country this week.

The crucial Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv was struck with a drone, while in Sumy, a pharmaceutical warehouse was targeted.

"They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these attacks," Zelensky said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko revealed that the strike had damaged the road surface on the Northern Bridge, which acts as a crucial link connecting the eastern and western parts of the city over the Dnipro river.

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135 Drones, Homes Targeted

In his post on X, Zelensky said that overnight, Russia launched 135 attack drones against Ukraine. More than 50 of them were jet-powered.

Regions that came under these attacks include Kyiv, the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions. "And among the main targets of these terrorists, as always, are ordinary residential buildings, critical infrastructure - everything that makes up normal everyday life. There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites," the Ukrainian President said.

Over the week, he said, Russia has attacked Ukraine with over 1,900 drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and as many as 25 missiles.

"Russia must be held accountable for this escalation," he said, while reiterating that Ukraine should not be ignored by other countries against the "terror".

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Russia Continues Attacks Despite Merz Visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Sunday amid the attacks. But that did not deter Russia from striking the bridge in Kyiv.

Zelensky had earlier said the two countries would make "important agreements" during the European leader's visit, thanking him for Germany's support. "Russia must be stopped together," he said, reiterating his call for more Western support.

As he arrived in Kyiv, Merz said Ukraine "needs all our support in the coming weeks".

"If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us," he added.

Merz and Zelensky visited a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in central Kyiv that was damaged in a Russian attack on Monday.

"These barbaric attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine must stop. These are daily war crimes," Merz said, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "end the senseless war".

During their meeting, Merz announced a support package to Ukraine amounting to 1.3 billion euros. "It includes weapons that will help us now, as well as support for our energy sector ahead of winter - an important energy package. Of course, we discussed the need for air defence, which is critical at this time," Zelensky said.

Germany has been Ukraine's biggest supporter in terms of supplying arms and weapons to the country.

Russia Says Will Step Up Attacks

The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday said it will step up its attacks on Ukraine, a day after Zelensky told Reuters in an interview that Kyiv will intensify attacks on Russia's oil refineries.

"Following Zelensky's statement... strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on military and military-industrial facilities, as well as related infrastructure in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, will be intensified," Russia said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Moscow had urged foreign nationals and diplomats to leave Ukraine, saying it would continue to carry out "mass retaliatory strikes" on the country, including Kyiv.