Bihar Man Was Believed To Be Dead. Months Later, Found At A Momos Stall In Noida

The police have taken Nishant Kumar to Bihar as part of investigation.

A man from Bhagalpur in Bihar, who was missing since January this year, was found by his brother-in-law at a momos stall in Noida, according to a report in Amar Ujala. The family of the man named Nishant Kumar believed he was dead. He disappeared on January 31 while visiting the house of his in-laws for a wedding. His brother-in-law Ravi Shankar Singh filed a missing persons case at Sultanganj police station, while Mr Kumar's family accused Mr Singh of kidnapping him, the outlet further said in its report.

Four months later, Mr Singh spotted a momos stall owner in Noida's sector 50 chasing away man, who looked like a beggar, asking for food. He told the shopkeeper feed him, assuring him that he will pay the bill.

After some time, Mr Singh asked the 'beggar' about his identity and address. He was stunned when the man with unkempt beard and moustache told him he was from Naugachia in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

The man also said his name is Nishant Kumar, son of Sachidananda Singh, a former bank employee.

Mr Singh then called the police, who contacted their counterparts in Bihar and got to know that the man had been missing for months.

Mr Singh also sent a picture of the man to the family members.

He later told mediapersons that due to the allegations made against him, he faced a lot of problems. The police complaint and other forms of torture was too much for his uncle, who dies a few months ago.

"Now there is a hope that we will get justice from the court and whoever is guilty in this case, the court will take legal action," Mr Singh said.

Dainik Jagran reported that Mr Kumar got married to Pallavi last year and shifted to Mumbai. He used to work in a private bank and also owned a house in the city.

The outlet quoted police officials as saying that Mr Kumar has become very weak - mentally as well as physically. They spoke to locals, who told the cops that they saw the man eating like this for 15 days.

Police are now trying to find out how Mr Kumar reached Noida from Bihar. They have taken him to Bhagalpur as part of investigation.