Man Poses As Officer To "Help" Trader Get Back Rs 25 Lakh, Takes Rs 4 Lakh Cut, Arrested: Cops

A man impersonating as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official helped a businessman get back Rs 25 lakh from a Gurugram resident, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ravi Raj (42), was arrested from his native place in Bihar's Nalanda, they said.

During interrogation, Raj revealed that the complainant, a resident of Gurugram, owed Rs 25 lakh to the owner of a decorator company and he was not returning the money back, the police said.

The owner of the decorator company came in contact with Raj, who claimed that he had good penetration in the ED and he would help him get the money back. And in return, he'll take a commission of Rs 4 lakh, they said.

Raj used to impersonate as the ED director and the director's PA from another mobile personal assistant and intimidated the complainant. Finally, he got the money from the complainant and took Rs 4 lakh as commission from the businessman, they said.

An FIR regarding the matter was registered at Sector 10 Police Station in November last year and the accused was arrested from Bihar today, the police said.

