Bihar Man Kills Daughter. Was Angry She Fled With Boyfriend To Delhi

A man in Bihar's Samastipur has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter after she fled to Delhi with her boyfriend, police said today.

The woman, 25-year-old Sakshi, was allegedly killed on April 7, and her body was recovered last night from a locked bathroom in their residence.

The accused, Mukesh Singh, had also reportedly gone after the man to kill him, but he was not in the village.

Sakshi's maternal uncle, Vipin Kumar, said she fled to Delhi on March 4 with her boyfriend, who was from another caste and lived near her house. Both went to college together, Mr Kumar said.

A week ago, Singh, said to be an ex-serviceman, convinced her to return to Samastipur from the national capital. However, a few days later, she disappeared.

When her mother asked Singh, he said she had left the house again. She, however, later grew suspicious and informed the police.

The police then started an investigation and noticed a foul smell emanating from a locked bathroom at their residence. They then recovered her body.

When Singh was questioned by the police, he confessed to the crime.