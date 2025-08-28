Bihar Man Killed, Wife Thrashed After Black Magic Blamed For Music System Glitch

A man in Bihar's Nawada was beaten to death and his wife brutally thrashed after they were accused of practising black magic, police said on Wednesday.

The victims, identified as 55-year-old Gaya Manjhi and his wife, Samudri Manjhi, were accused of repeteadly performing black magic, senior police officer Abhinav Dhiman told reporters.

On Tuesday, they were accused of performing black magic on a music system at a party organised by the accused, Mohan Manjhi.

"The music being played on the DJ was repeatedly stopped, with the victims being blamed for the malfunction. The accused then thrashed the couple, following which Gaya Manjhi died," Mr Dhiman said.

17 people, including Mohan Manjhi and nine women, have been arrested, he said.

Samudri Manjhi is currently in the hospital and is stable, he said.