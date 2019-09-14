Bihar Man, Jailed 11 Years After Entering Bangladesh By Mistake, Returns

The man doesn't remember how he reached Bangladesh. He spent 11 years in jail (Representational)

An Indian citizen who went missing 11 years ago and accidentally reached Bangladesh has finally returned home. After spending more than a decade in the neighbouring country's jail he has returned to his own state Bihar.

Satish Chaudhary who is mentally challenged, is a native of Darbhanga district. He had gone to Patna for treatment but disappeared from there. His relatives were searching for him for years but he remained untraced.

In 2012, four years after he went missing, Satish Chaudhary's family got information that he was imprisoned in a Bangladesh jail. After that, they began making efforts to bring him back.

On Friday night, when Satish Chaudhary reached Patna railway station, people welcomed him with open hearts. Satish Chaudhary's brother Mukesh who was accompanying him could not stop his tears on seeing the people's love for his brother.

"Satish is not mentally fit right now, his physical condition has also declined," Mukesh Chaudhary said.

Satish Chaudhary doesn't remember how he reached Bangladesh.

Mukesh Chaudhary made many efforts for years to bring his brother back. He also met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2012.

After completing formalities, Mukesh Chaudhary took his brother to Patna from Kolkata and will now head to Darbhanga.

